Children returned to Han Hui Hui's care but with conditions: Police, MSF

Activist Han Hui Hui has been reunited with her three children, aged three, five and six, on Monday (March 16) following a family conference to put in place additional safeguards, the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) and the police said on Tuesday (March 17).

These include appointing new safe adults from within the extended family to check-in on the children through physical visits and video calls.

The 33-year-old was also issued a correction direction under the Protection from Online Falseholds and Manipulation Act (Pofma) on Tuesday.

It was issued to protect public trust and ensure that accurate facts are put up. Han will also be required to publish a correction notice on her social media accounts,

The children were taken away from her on Feb 15, after she had called the police regarding an alleged altercation between the children and their grandmother.

They were removed after it was assessed that there were risks to their safety, and it was done in line with the Children and Young Persons Act, the authorities said.

The children were taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH), which is a designated place of temporary care and protection. The police then referred the matter to MSF for further investigations.

In a Facebook live-stream on March 11, Han had claimed the authorities sought to end her one-hour visit with her children, after she attempted to raise concerns of alleged "negligence" by MSF.

The live-stream, which was also posted on Facebook and YouTube, has since been deleted, checks by AsiaOne have found.

In a statement on Tuesday, MSF and the police said that the posts also contained other false statements, including that the authorities are seeking to permanently deprive Han of access to her children.

@asiaone The Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) on Tuesday (March 17) issued a correction direction to Han Hui Hui over false statements made in a livestream on March 11. It also set out the ministry's approach to child protection and what this entails. #sgnews #Singapore #Children #Protection #Family ♬ original sound - AsiaOne

The authorities said that since August 2025, the police have received multiple reports from Han and her husband alleging violence against one another, which raised concerns about the safety and welfare of the children.

The police investigations have since been concluded, with Han and her husband receiving a 24-month conditional warning on Feb 9 and Feb 11 respectively, they added. It was not clear what the warning was for.

In October 2025, a safety plan was put in place by a child protection specialist centre, which was consented by Han. It stipulated that her mother-in-law act as a designated safe adult and move into the home to care for the children.

But in January and February, the police received fresh reports lodged by Han, her husband and her mother-in-law against each other.

"Having considered the history of family violence reports and that the safety plan involving the paternal grandmother as the safe adult was no longer feasible, the police decided to remove the three children from Han’s household for medical assessment and care," said the police and MSF.

After signing a Voluntary Care Agreement on Feb 19, Han attended supervised access sessions with her children at the hospital on Feb 20 and 26, and March 1, 3, and 6.

MSF and the police also noted that Han had posted videos on social media of her children during a visit on March 1 — despite the ministry telling her that she was only allowed to do so for personal keepsake.

"MSF has never threatened to deny Han access to her children unless she deleted her social media posts that are not aligned with existing government policies," they added.

Meanwhile, she and her husband would also receive "targeted professional intervention" by an MSF-appointed agency to address the use of violence against one another and strengthen safe parenting practices.

"MSF and the professionals working with the family will monitor the progress to ensure the family is able to provide the safe care of the children and ensure the children’s welfare is sustainably safeguarded," the authorities said.

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chingshijie@asiaone.com