China flag seen hanging on condo balcony in Bukit Batok

A China flag was seen hanging outside the balcony of a condominium at Hillview Avenue in Bukit Batok.

Stomp Chan shared a photo of the flag taken on the first day of Chinese New Year (Jan 22).

He asked: "How can foreigners be allowed to hang their own country's flag while residing in a property in our country, Singapore?"

In 2019, the Choa Chu Kang Town Council lodged a police report after China's national flag was spotted by a Stomp contributor displayed at Block 489B, Choa Chu Kang Avenue 5. The flag was later taken down, reported The Straits Times.

According to the Singapore Statutes, the National Emblems (Control of Display) Act states that displaying any flag or national emblem that is not of Singapore in public is considered an offence.

An emblem is considered as being displayed in public when it is visible to members of the public.

If convicted of the offence, the person could face a fine of up to $500 and/or a jail term of up to six months.

Exceptions to the Act include diplomatic representatives of a foreign power to Singapore, where authorisation has been granted by the government, and on ships and aircrafts.

