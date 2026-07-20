Tourist jailed over theft of $200k diamond his partner hid in mouth at Chinatown store

SINGAPORE — Two tourists walked into a Chinatown jewellery store on June 19, when one of them spat out a fake diamond and stole a real one worth nearly $200,000.

Indian nationals Mangroliya Manojkumar Kurjibhai, 41, and Serasiya Milan Ramnikbhai, 30, booked their flights home and were attempting to clear immigration at Changi Airport that evening when local authorities arrested them.

Officers then recovered the genuine diamond from Serasiya's haversack, the court heard.

Mangroliya was sentenced to two years, two months and two weeks' jail on July 17 after pleading guilty to a theft charge. Serasiya's case is pending.

State Prosecuting Officer (SPO) Yip Cheng Yee told the court that before June 19, the pair planned to steal the diamond from Dianoche jewellery store in Kreta Ayer Road in Chinatown.

Court documents did not disclose how they knew about the precious stone, but they commissioned a counterfeit diamond in India, matching its specifications and serial number.

The SPO said both tourists arrived in Singapore on June 19.

According to court documents, they arrived at the store at around 3pm that day, with Serasiya hiding the fake diamond in his mouth. Mangroliya asked to view the 4.95-carat diamond valued at US$154,000 (over S$199,000).

Mangroliya told a sales manager he wanted to view several other items, causing the latter to leave his seat multiple times.

Yip said Mangroliya told Serasiya to make the swop and the latter spat out the fake diamond. Serasiya took the real one and hid it in his mouth, added the prosecutor.

After that, Mangroliya told the manager they would consider the purchase, and both men left the store.

Its CCTV camera caught the pair's actions and the manager confirmed the fake diamond was a counterfeit after he examined it with an optical gemstone identification machine.

After leaving the store, Mangroliya and Serasiya checked out of their hotel and booked a flight to India.

They were caught at Changi Airport Terminal 3 at around 9pm that night.

For theft, an offender can be jailed for up to seven years and fined.

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This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.