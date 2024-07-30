Chinatown slashing: Woman gets 8 stitches, fractures foot after trying to save husband from attacker

The victim of last Sunday (July 28)'s slashing incident at Chinatown Complex Hawker Centre has received eight stitches in her back after trying to save her husband from his attacker.

Wang, 53, who is currently hospitalised at the Singapore General Hospital, told Shin Min Daily News: "There were knife fragments in the wound on my back, which were removed.

"I have to carry a bottle of medicine with me to prevent the wound from getting infected."

She also reportedly fractured her foot amid the scuffle and is now on a wheelchair.

Her husband, 66, was stabbed in the ear and in the chest - wounds which required four and eight stitches respectively. He was also hospitalised, but was discharged on Monday.

'I can't help but feel wronged'

Speaking to the Chinese daily about the harrowing incident, an emotional Wang recounted that she had gone out with her husband that fateful day to get a haircut at a salon near their home.

The couple subsequently got into an argument with another man over some seats outside the salon.

Wang said she did not think much of the dispute after the man left.

"I didn't think he would return and attack my husband," she said.

When she saw that the man was armed with a knife, Wang tried to warn her husband, but ended up getting hurt.

"I was stabbed in the back, it was really painful, and the wound was bleeding profusely. I have a pre-existing injury on my right leg, and I fractured it when I fell on the ground."

"If he slashed my neck, or cut off my husband's ear, the consequences would have been unthinkable."

Wang's husband also told Shin Min that his arm was injured by the attacker's hammer.

"The attacker ran away after a passer-by shouted at him. I wanted to chase him but I was injured and bleeding," he said.

In a video seen by Shin Min, Wang also tried to fight his assailant with a slipper.

Although he's been discharged, Wang said he does not know when his wife can be discharged.

As she is unable to shower on her own, their daughter has been taking care of her in the hospital.

The doctor has also given him two weeks' medical leave to recover from his injuries.

"When such things happen, I can't help but feel wronged. I hope that justice will be given to us," he lamented.

The alleged attacker, Mun Yew Wah, was arrested and charged with voluntary causing hurt using a dangerous weapon on another man last Sunday.

He was also ordered by the court to remain in Changi Medical Centre for evaluation.

Mun's case will be heard again on August 8.

