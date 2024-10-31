Chinese Hindu family opens home altar to 100 believers on Deepavali

Although Deepavali is a festival traditionally celebrated by Indians, it's also a busy time for 71-year-old Chen Xixiang (transliteration), who is also Hindu.

Chen, who converted to Hinduism some 55 years ago, told Lianhe Zaobao she was influenced by her husband, who would follow his colleagues to a Hindu temple.

He became a medium at the temple and participated in several of their religious festivals.

The Chens also started a home altar and opened their doors to fellow believers who wanted to worship there.

"Later on, as the kampungs were gradually demolished, we brought the religious statues to [our] HDB flats.

"Our flats weren't located on a floor with a lift, so us believers had to carry the statues individually up the stairs, including the 100-year-old Kali statue, so that we could continue our worship. This way, other believers could also come to our home," said Chen.

Chen's three daughters and 25-year-old granddaughter, He Jiahui, also converted to Hinduism.

Speaking to Zaobao, she said that people around her are often surprised to find out that she's Hindu. And when they do, she uses it as an opportunity to share her faith with them.

Although Chen's husband has passed away, the family still continue the tradition of upkeeping the altar at home, by making regular fruit offerings.

During Deepavali, their home is also open to about 100 believers, they shared with the Chinese publication.

Although the family is Hindu, they still celebrate Chinese festivals such as the Lunar New Year and Mid-Autumn Festival, added Chen.

Although Chen's home is usually bustling with activity during Hindu festivals, she told Zaobao that she's never had any complaints from her neighbours.

Temple still open but only to regulars

Since the passing of her husband, Chen told Zaobao that the temple is no longer open to members of the public, but only to regulars.

She added that it's harder to welcome more visitors as she's getting on in years.

However, her granddaughter He said she will continue to believe in Hinduism.

"It's not because it's better [than other religions], but I think that as long as the faith's teachings are right, and they teach us to do good, I'll still believe in Hinduism even if my future partner is from another religion," she told the newspaper.

"To me, [Singapore] is an inclusive and tolerant society, having different races believe in the same religion, it's quite a unique concept to me."

