Chinese student found dead in Jurong: Police debunk claims deceased was cremated before autopsy

The police have debunked some claims made by a Chinese man whose daughter was recently found dead at the foot of a condominium block in Jurong.

Li Feng, father of 19-year-old Li Jiaxuan, collected her ashes on May 28 and spoke with the media.

He claimed that local authorities insisted his daughter be cremated before an autopsy could be conducted.

Li also said that the police told him investigations would take three to six months to be completed.

In a statement on May 31, the police said Li was informed that a thorough investigation would be done, and the findings would be reported to the coroner.

"We also assured him that regular updates would be provided to him during the course of the investigations. He did not raise any issues or complaints," said the police.

Li arranged for daughter's cremation on his own

The police also disputed some online posts in China alleging no autopsy was conducted and that Li was told the deceased had to be cremated urgently.

"This is untrue," said the police.

Officers had met Li at the mortuary on May 24 — the same day a post-mortem was conducted by a forensic pathologist from the Health Sciences Authority.

Li claimed his daughter's body after the post-mortem.

Regarding the young woman's funeral arrangements, the police said that they did not suggest that Li expedite them.

"The father, on his own accord, had arranged to cremate the deceased's body so that he could bring her remains back with him when he flew back to China on May 25."

When Li returned to Singapore on May 30, the police met up with him and shared the preliminary findings from their investigation.

This included CCTV footage from the apartment, which showed clearly that there was no foul play.

The police also clarified with Li that a post-mortem was performed on the deceased before he claimed the body for cremation.

"The father acknowledged this clarification without further questions. He did not raise any other concerns."

The police are currently investigating claims about the deceased's personal belongings which were missing at the time of her death.

They urged members of the public to avoid speculation and share their views responsibly out of respect and concern for the family during their time of grief.

