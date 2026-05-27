Man who killed ex-lover in Choa Chu Kang survives 18th floor fall, to be charged for murder

A 22-year-old man will be charged on Thursday (May 28) with the murder of a woman, the Singapore Police Force stated in a press release on May 27.

The incident happened at a Housing and Development Board (HDB) block in Choa Chu Kang on Tuesday (May 26) night.

He faces the death penalty if convicted of killing the 21-year-old woman, believed to be his ex-girlfriend.

In an earlier statement on Wednesday morning, the police said they received a call for assistance at Block 248 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 2 at about 8.55pm on Tuesday.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic, while the suspect was arrested for murder and conveyed to the National University Hospital.

@asiaone Preliminary investigations indicate that the 22-year-old man and the 21-year-old woman know each other. They are believed to be an ex-couple. The man remains in hospital after he fell from the 18th floor of Block 248 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 2, where the alleged murder took place. #sgnews #Singapore #Police #Crime #HDB ♬ original sound - AsiaOne

Police also revealed that their preliminary investigations indicate that the duo were known to each other.

What happened

The stabbing happened at the 12th floor lift lobby of the said block, while the man later fell from the 18th floor, landing on a green dumpster placed in front of the block's centralised refuse chute.

Police investigators and crime scene specialists spent nearly six hours at the 12th and 18th floors of the block conducting scene documentation and evidence collection.

During that period, access to the floor was restricted. Officers were also seen knocking on doors to speak to residents.

Several persons, believed to be relatives of the victim and the suspect, were seen looking distressed at the void deck.

At about 11.45pm, police officers were seen at the adjacent Palm Gardens condominium, where a knife was found on a stretch of walkway near the HDB block.

It was later documented and is believed to have been seized as a case exhibit.

The woman's body was taken away in a police hearse at about 3.45am.

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