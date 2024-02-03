Chocolate coins or $2,000? Here's what some people in Singapore have received in their ang baos

One of the perks of being single is receiving ang baos during the Chinese New Year celebrations.

But what are some memorable red packets people in Singapore have received?

In an interview with Lianhe Zaobao on Friday (Feb 2), one secondary school student recounted a distant relative who came to visit his home on Chinese New Year.

Describing the occasion as a "memorable experience", the boy said: "I received the ang bao from him and it felt heavy.

"That's because there were lots of coins. Chocolate coins."

On the flipside, one girl in school uniform told the Chinese daily about the generous red packet that she had received.

"Can I tell the reporter? she said while glancing nervously at her mother. "It's 10,000 yuan ($1,900) from my grandfather."

"I gave it to my mother to save up," the girl added.

One adult man, who spoke to Lianhe Zaobao, said that he still receives ang baos from his sister as he is still single.

Meanwhile, several married older people in Singapore shared that they have received red packets from their loved ones.

One woman said that her "happiest" ang bao contained $1,000 from her son, while a man said that he would typically give $1,000 to his wife every Chinese New Year as a 'small token of appreciation".

"We are both not working anymore. But it's once every year, no problem at all," he added.

'Shrinking' ang baos due to inflation?

Faced with the rising cost of living and GST hike, do people in Singapore expect their red packets to "shrink" in the year of the dragon?

An 8 World survey found that 63 per cent of people in Singapore feel that the amount inside their red envelopes would not increase this year, while only 37 per cent believe otherwise.

One student told 8 World that he believes that the amount inside his red packets would be less than previous years, while another young Singaporean said that she expects her ang bao "takings" to remain the same.

But those who spoke to 8 World said the most important aspect of this yearly tradition is sincerity.

Lai, 40, said that he plans to give the same amount of red packets this year and will not adjust the rate due to inflation.

Chen, a 77-year-old retiree, said that he only gives ang baos to his grandchildren, adding that he believes that the rate should be dependent on one's financial ability.

He added that it is the thought that counts.

ALSO READ: Giving parents money a show of filial piety? Here's what some in Singapore think

chingshijie@asiaone.com