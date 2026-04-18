New Chong Pang City a symbol of shared commitment for progress: Shanmugam

As generations of families and children grow up in Yishun and their needs evolve, improvements have been made to the town while keeping the shared bonds and values, said Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam on Saturday (April 18).

Shanmugam, who is also MP for Nee Soon GRC, was speaking at the topping out ceremony for the new 0.9ha Chong Pang City, an integrated development which will have swimming pools, a gym and fitness studio, as well as an upgraded hawker centre, market and community club.

He said that the community has seen Yishun's transformation over the years as it became more accessible and better connected with new and improved facilities.

"Families have grown up here. Children grow up here, and more seniors. As our community changes, its needs have changed as well. Nee Soon has progressed to meet those needs," Shanmugam said.

But he also pointed out that the changes were underpinned by the community's shared bonds and values — allowing the town to progress and evolve while preserving its identity and heritage.

@asiaone Coordinating Minister for National Security K Shanmugam, who is also MP for Nee Soon GRC, said the new Chong Pang City, when completed, will benefit not just residents, but local businesses and the community at large. #sgnews #Singapore #Community #development ♬ original sound - AsiaOne

Inclusive, progressive and green development

Noting Singapore's aging population, the development's co-locating partners — the National Environment Agency, People's Association and Sport Singapore — led by the Singapore Land Authority, have designed Chong Pang City to be barrier-free throughout.

It will also have inclusive and senior-friendly features such as wheelchair-accessible ramps at swimming pools, changing rooms equipped with electric height-adjustable changing beds and an inclusive playground, the agencies said.

They added that Chong Pang City will be the first government integrated development to receive the Platinum Super Low Energy certification with four badges under the BCA Green Mark 2021 scheme. This means that the development is expected to achieve significant energy savings of up to 40 per cent compared to conventional buildings.

The community facilities will be complemented by about 4,200sqm of commercial spaces that are expected to be put up for price and quality tenders in the second quarter of 2026.

Referring to the development as Chong Pang's second major rejuvenation, Shanmugam said Chong Pang City will be a symbol of shared commitment: "A more connected, inclusive, and sustainable town for today, and for generations to come."

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