Churchgoers calm as mass resumes at St Joseph's Church, 1 day after suspicious item was found

SINGAPORE — Regular churchgoers trickled in as per usual for Monday morning mass at St Joseph's Church in Bukit Timah, a day after a suspicious item was found on its premises.

About 50 of them attended the first mass of the day at 6.30am, after the church was closed on Dec 21. The item was later determined to be harmless.

At the end of the half-hour service, Reverend Peter Zhang addressed the congregation and thanked them for their patience and understanding.

"We are relieved that all of us are well and that we can resume the celebration of masses, let us give thanks to God for his blessings and for keeping our community safe."

On behalf of the priests of the parish, he also advised parishioners not to make any speculations or uninformed opinions. Parish priest Christopher Lee was also present at mass.

Retiree Nelson Quah, 74, was among those at the 6.30am service.

He attends mass most days, but was not at the church on Dec 21 as he was ill.

Quah said he would continue attending church regularly as he had been doing so for many years, but suggested that more security measures could be put in place during the festive period.

He said he felt very sad and concerned when he found out about the incident on Dec 21.

"It's so soon after the incident of the priest, this happened again," he said, referring to a November 2024 incident when Father Lee was stabbed during a Saturday evening service.

It was also business as usual for other churchgoers like Paul Yap, who said he was unfazed, and would continue going to church every day.

"The authorities are doing a good job and we have a good safety team here as well," said Yap.

Wee, a 79-year-old retiree, was equally unworried, saying: "We have God with us."

Madam Cecille Solana, 60, a delivery driver from the Philippines, had heard about the incident from social media and the news when she arrived in Singapore on Dec 21 to visit her daughter.

"My daughter had warned me about the incident and told me to be careful, but I still (came here) this morning anyway because of my faith," she said.

"I am still very eager to complete my masses," added Madam Solana who said she will continue going to St Joseph's Church every day until she finishes her Novena prayers — a nine-day devotion.

"I'm thankful that nobody got hurt."

A 26-year-old church volunteer was arrested under anti-terrorism laws on Dec 21 after a suspicious item was found at the church earlier that day at about 7am. He will be charged on Dec 22 with making a false terrorist threat.

The police said he is believed to have acted alone and that there is currently no evidence to suggest that it was a religiously motivated attack or an act of terror.

On Dec 21, churchgoers arriving for Sunday morning mass were evacuated, and the Singapore Armed Forces' Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Explosive Defence Group was activated.

The police said that the item, which resembled an improvised explosive device, was assessed at about 10.40am to be three cardboard rolls and wires stuck together with black tape, with no explosive elements present.

It was subsequently removed from the scene and police operations concluded at about 5pm. No injuries were reported.

The church was closed on Dec 21, with masses to resume on Dec 22.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.