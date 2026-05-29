Circle Line trains to display 'clockwise' and 'anticlockwise' directions from July

Come July, the completed Circle Line will drop terminal station names, using 'clockwise' and 'anticlockwise' labels to show train directions instead.

To help commuters familiarise themselves with the new signage system, the enhanced wayfinding signs will be displayed at Promenade, Esplanade, Buona Vista and Paya Lebar stations from Friday (May 29).

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) will also introduce the new wayfinding features through its social media channels, brochures and posters at the four stations, as well on the LTA website.

The website will also feature a new interactive tool for commuters to virtually explore and familiarise themselves with the new wayfinding experience.

Additionally, LTA staff will also be at these four stations from Friday until Sunday to assist commuters with the enhanced signs.

"The completion of the CCL introduces unique operating features that require tailored wayfinding solutions to help commuters navigate the full loop more easily," LTA said.

The transport authority said that it consulted a wide range of stakeholders, including station staff and commuters of varied backgrounds and needs, since 2024 to understand the challenges they faced when traveling on the CCL.

And a public survey conducted in March 2025 garnered over 3,000 responses.

Respondents strongly preferred "clockwise" and "anticlockwise" over other labels such as "inner loop" and "outer loop".

LTA said the feedback was used to refine the wayfinding strategy.

Keppel, Cantonment and Prince Edward Road stations will open for a public preview on July 4, with passenger service starting July 12.

That opening completes the Circle Line, which will span 39 kilometres across 33 stations, with 12 interchange stations connecting commuters to all existing MRT lines.

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helmy.saat@asiaone.com