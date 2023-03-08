'Citizen of Singapore': Food delivery rider blurts out after man picked on him and asked 'who are you'

How does your citizenship matter?

A man got into an argument with a food delivery rider in Toa Payoh where both declared they were Singapore citizens.

A video of the confrontation near Block 10B Lorong 7 Toa Payoh was shared by Stomp contributor J, who said it happened on March 5.

The man appeared to be unhappy with where the rider was riding and angrily told the rider where he should go.

The rider asked: "Who are you?"

The man replied: "Who am I? A citizen of Singapore."

The rider said: "I am Singapore also."

The rider then threatened to call the police, which the man dared, then demanded him to do so.

The rider can be heard calling the police and telling them where he was and that someone shouted at him.

Both the man and the rider appeared to agree to wait for the police as the video ends.

"This old man has some issue with his temper," said the Stomp contributor, who is also a food delivery rider.

Stomp has contacted the police for more info.

