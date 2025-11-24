Civil servants to receive year-end bonus of 1.3 months

Civil servants will receive a year-end Annual Variable Component (AVC) of 1.3 months, said the Public Service Division in a statement on Monday (Nov 24).

Junior grade officers equivalent to MX15 and MX16, and those in the Operations Support Scheme, will also receive an additional one-time payment of $600.

The announcement comes after consultation with the public sector unions, the PSD said.

"This year-end payment takes into consideration that Singapore’s Gross Domestic Product is expected to grow by around 4 per cent in 2025 as well as the National Wages Council (NWC) guidelines for 2025/2026," it added.

"The assessment takes into consideration the better-than-expected performance of the Singapore economy in the first three quarters of the year, as well as the latest global and domestic economic situations."

Civil servants will also be paid the non-pensionable annual allowance, or the 13th-month bonus, of one month.

"In line with the NWC’s recommendations to uplift the wages of lower-wage workers, the Government will continue to adopt a progressive approach in determining the AVC for civil servants," the PSD said.

Together with the mid-year payments, civil servants will receive a total of 1.7 months in full-year AVC, with those in the more junior grades receiving additional lump-sum payments of up to $1,000 in 2025.

In 2024, civil servants received a total of 1.05-month bonus.

esther.lam@asiaone.com