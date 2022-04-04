Claws out: Women fight over botched manicure at Whampoa nail salon

Unsatisfied with her botched manicure, a woman returned to a nail salon and allegedly insulted the owner's parents, which later erupted into a fight between the pair.

The dispute took place along Whampoa Drive last Saturday (April 2) at around 6pm, Shin Min Daily News reported.

The customer told the Chinese evening daily she had gone for a manicure at the nail salon last month, but her nails kept chipping off.

"I went back to get my nails fixed, but the nail salon didn't want to do it," the 40-year-old woman said, adding that she had signed up for a package worth over $300.

Although the nail salon owner eventually agreed to give the woman a full refund, the incident quickly turned violent.

The customer claimed that she was slapped twice after she was handed the money.

Pointing at the scratch marks on her neck, she said: "I'm going to examine my injuries, and consider legal action [against the nail salon owner]".

The customer showing the injuries that the nail salon owner reportedly inflicted on her.

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

However, the nail salon owner said that she did not deliberately slap the customer.

The 27-year-old said: "The [customer] was very rude as soon as she came in. After I returned the money, she refused to leave and insulted my parents using vulgarities."

She also claimed that the customer scratched her with her nails, pulled her hair and even yanked her top so hard the strap snapped.

The nail salon owner claimed that the customer pulled at her shirt, breaking the strap.

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

The police said that they were alerted to a dispute along Whampoa Drive at 6.12pm that day, and advised the women to take legal action on their own.

