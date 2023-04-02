Clinic rebuts ex-employee's claims that she was forced to work when ill

A woman has claimed that she was forced to work when ill at her previous workplace.

In a Facebook post shared on Tuesday (March 28), the ex-employee of The Bidadari Clinic, known as Shef Goh, said her boss acted differently during her interview and after she joined on Feb 6.

Claiming she was thrown into running the whole clinic alone by her third day, Goh said nobody had taught her anything about the workflow and medicines.

"Even if my manager is around, she will never help me to do anything or teach me," she added.

Goh shared an occasion when she asked her manager for help as she was feeling unwell.

"[My boss] said 'everyone is sick here, no excuses'," she alleged. "So I continued to work till 3.30pm. I suddenly felt very weak and I took my temperature and it was 42 degrees."

When Goh requested to go home one hour earlier, the clinic manager allegedly told her to "bear with it" by suggesting that her medical leave would count as no-pay leave.

The woman shared that she left on March 27, and claimed that she has yet to receive her salary from the clinic.

"I cried so badly. Goodbye forever," Goh said.

Within a few days, her Facebook post garnered over 2,200 shares and 300 comments.

False allegations caused significant harm: Clinic

Responding to the allegations in a Facebook post shared on Friday (March 31), The Bidadari Clinic shared that Goh had informed them about her fever.

But the clinic said that they advised her to see the doctor on duty so that a medical certificate can be given.

"However she simply replied 'I see how, just eat medicine'. At no point did we force the employee to continue to work while being sick," they added.

The clinic also clarified that Goh was paid her salary after her last day of service.

Describing how the "false allegations have caused significant harm" to their reputation, The Bidadari Clinic said: "If there are merits to the claim, we will definitely take those feedback seriously to improve our processes and working environment.

"However, in this case, we were disappointed to read such baseless claims made on social media."

Goh's Facebook post also led others to prank call the clinic's land line, as well as leave a number of fake Google reviews, it said.

The clinic urged the woman to replace her post with a public apology by Sunday (April 2), adding that they have engaged legal counsel to represent them in relation to the matter.

