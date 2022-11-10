CNA presenter Julie Yoo faints during live broadcast due to 'low blood sugar and dehydration'

CNA presenter Julie Yoo fainted while live on air on Wednesday (Nov 9) evening.

Yoo was covering the United Nations-led COP27 climate talks in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt on CNA's Asia Tonight programme when she suddenly fainted. Her co-host Jack Board, who was beside her, then went to her aid.

According to a statement from Mediacorp, Yoo had been feeling "a little unwell due to dehydration and low blood sugar". She has since sought medical help and is "feeling better".

The broadcasting company added that Yoo is resting and will be back on air on Thursday.

A video clip of Yoo's mishap was posted on Reddit, where several netizens expressed their concern for the news presenter.

One said: "Probably because she has been standing up almost all day in a hot environment and I think she's wearing heels too. Hope they let her rest."

