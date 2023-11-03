CNB arrests 5 youths, seizes $500k worth of cannabis, Ice, heroin and other drugs

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) arrested five youths aged between 19 and 23 for suspected drug offences in an anti-drug operation on Wednesday (Nov 1).

In a statement released on Friday, CNB said it seized 5,487g of cannabis, 751g of 'Ice', 63g of heroin, 10g of LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) stamps, 380g of 'Ecstasy' tablets and 590 Erimin-5 tablets.

The seized drugs have an estimated street value of $507,000, and the amount of cannabis, Ice and heroin "can feed the addiction of about 1,240 abusers for a week," said CNB.

The first suspect, a 21-year-old Singaporean woman, was arrested on Wednesday afternoon in a residential unit near Buangkok Crescent.

CNB said that officers had to forcefully enter the woman's unit as she refused to comply with orders to open the door.

They found 2,297g of cannabis, 216g of 'Ice', 63g of heroin, 10g of LSD stamps, 211g of 'Ecstasy' tablets and 260 Erimin-5 tablets in the unit.

On the same day, CNB officers arrested a 19-year-old Singaporean man and two foreign men, aged 20 and 21, in the vicinity of Duchess Avenue.

The fifth suspect, a 23-year-old Singaporean man, was arrested in a residential unit in the vicinity of Petir Road.

CNB officers also had to conduct a forced entry.

The suspect escorted officers to a car, where 3,190g of cannabis, 535g of Ice, 169g of Ecstasy tablets and 330 Erimin-5 tablets were recovered.

Under the Misuse of Drugs Act, a person found guilty of trafficking over 250g of methamphetamine or 500g of cannabis may face the death penalty.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Chang Gim Fook, deputy director of CNB's intelligence division, said: "Drugs are highly addictive, can destroy lives and tear families apart, but syndicates have no qualms in getting young people addicted to drugs and involved in serious drug offences."

"CNB is committed to keeping up the pressure against drug syndicates and traffickers and will continue to target them to prevent harm to individuals and society," he added.

Investigations are ongoing, CNB said.

ALSO READ: 3 teens among 5 Singapore youths arrested for suspected drug trafficking on Telegram

ashwini.balan@asiaone.com