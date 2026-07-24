Extra ingredient: Cockroach allegedly found in fried rice bought from Kampung Admiralty restaurant

One diner got more than they bargained for when they ordered fried rice from a restaurant in Kampung Admiralty.

The customer was left shocked after allegedly finding a small cockroach in the dish.

The 11-second clip was uploaded to TikTok by user Mantaro CoconutKelapa earlier this month.

In the clip, what appeared to be a small cockroach was seen inside a container of half-eaten fried rice, with its head and several legs visible.

The post has since been viewed over 63,000 times as of Friday (July 24).

In the caption, the diner claimed the food was purchased from Yassin restaurant.

The restaurant told 8days it had spoken with the diner and resolved the matter, and declined to comment further.

AsiaOne's calls to the restaurant went unanswered.

Earlier this year, the same restaurant made headlines over an alleged rat infestation, after a netizen uploaded a video showing a rodent scurrying around the eatery.

AsiaOne has also reached out to the Singapore Food Agency and the National Environment Agency for comment.

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helmy.saat@asiaone.com