Cockroaches will appear, say Serangoon residents upset by fogging works scheduled on CNY eve

A cockroach in your home is never a welcome sight, much less during the festive season.

Some Serangoon residents, bugged by fogging works scheduled on Chinese New Year eve, voiced concern about the potential appearance of insects.

One Upper Serangoon Crescent resident recently took to Facebook to question the decision, reported Shin Min Daily News.

"Don't you know what happens after each fogging session? Cockroaches will escape from the rubbish chutes in the estate!" the unidentified resident wrote.

A town council notice dated Jan 18 stated that fogging of bin chutes and manholes at Blocks 475A to 475D would be carried out from 9am to 5pm on Feb 9.

Residents were encouraged to seal the sides of their refuse chute hopper with masking tape to prevent smoke from entering their homes.

Speaking to Shin Min on Jan 21, a maid living in the estate said that cockroaches would appear after every fogging session, and some would find their way into the flats.

"Even after four or five days, cockroaches will still be crawling around," she said. "My employer always complains about the cockroaches in the house as she finds them disgusting."

Another resident surnamed Li told the Chinese evening daily she feels it is an inconsiderate move to choose this date to carry out fogging works, as it would cause trouble for residents.

"Family members who visit our home during Chinese New Year will be disgusted by the sight of dead cockroaches," said the 37-year-old administrative staff.

Young children living in the estate would not be able to head downstairs to play too, she said.

"Although the rubbish chute is located outside the flats, lots of cockroaches will appear after the fogging," Li lamented.

Preparing reunion dinners would be more taxing, she said, as doors and windows at home need to be shut during the fogging.

Another resident surnamed Zhu said that it would be best to either bring forward or delay the date of the fogging works.

"If it's done earlier, at least we'll have a few days to clean up the cockroaches."

Town council reschedules fogging works

Responding to Shin Min's queries, the Aljunied-Hougang Town Council (AHTC) explained that they are facing tight time constraints as the authorities are strengthening pest control efforts.

However, the town council said it has rescheduled the fogging of bin chutes and manholes in the estate, after taking into account how it could affect residents preparing for the festive season.

AHTC added that it will inform residents of the new schedule.

