COE prices: Open category reaches new high of $114,001

In the second COE bidding exercise for July 2022, Cat A closed at $78,899, Cat B at $110,003, Cat C at $54,889, Cat D at $10,910 and Cat E at $114,001.
Here's a summary of the second bidding exercise for July 2022:
|Category
|Current COE
|Previous COE
|Difference
|PQP
|A – Car up to 1600CC & 97KW
|$78,899
|$78,001
|+ $898
|$71,565(Jul)
|B – Car above 1600CC or 97KW
|$110,003
|$107,800
|+ $2,203
|$97,176(Jul)
|C – Goods Vehicle & Bus
|$54,889
|$ 54,001
|+ $888
|$52,552(Jul)
|D – Motorcycle
|$10,910
|$10,889
|+ $21
|$9,931(Jul)
|E – Open
|$114,001
|$110,524
|+ $3,477
|-
