COE prices: Open category reaches new high of $114,001

In the second COE bidding exercise for July 2022, Cat A closed at $78,899, Cat B at $110,003, Cat C at $54,889, Cat D at $10,910 and Cat E at $114,001.

Cat A (Cars up to 1600CC & 97KW) received 834 bids and saw an $898 increase from the previous exercise. It closed at $78,899.

Cat B (Cars above 1600CC or 97KW) saw 702 bids and increased by $2,203. It closed at $110,003.

Cat C (Goods Vehicle & Bus) received 174 bids and increased by $888. It closed at $54,889.

Cat D (Motorcycles) had 723 bids in total and saw a $21 increase. It closed today at $10,910.

Lastly, Cat E (Open Category) received 317 bids and saw an increase of $3,477. It closed at $114,001.

Here's a summary of the second bidding exercise for July 2022:

Category Current COE Previous COE Difference PQP A – Car up to 1600CC & 97KW $78,899 $78,001 + $898 $71,565(Jul) B – Car above 1600CC or 97KW $110,003 $107,800 + $2,203 $97,176(Jul) C – Goods Vehicle & Bus $54,889 $ 54,001 + $888 $52,552(Jul) D – Motorcycle $10,910 $10,889 + $21 $9,931(Jul) E – Open $114,001 $110,524 + $3,477 -

This article was first published in Motorist.