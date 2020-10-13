COE supply for large cars to rise from November

The supply of Certificates Of Entitlement (COE) for the November-January quota period will rise for Cat B and Cat E, while Cat A will see a slight fall as compared to this current quarter.

Around 6,649 COEs will be available for bidding each month, a rise from the average of 6,207 available in the quarter from August to October 2020, the Land Transport Authority announced on Oct 13, 2020.

The COE supply for Cat A cars (up to 1,600cc and 130bhp) will average 1,925 a month, down from 1,967 for the August-October period.

Meanwhile, the COE supply for Cat B (above 1,600cc or 130bhp) will average 2,014, a rise from the 1,729 during the August-October period. COE supply for Cat E will see a small rise, from the current monthly average of 903 to 926 for the August-October period.

ALSO READ: October 2020 COE results: Premiums down for cars

COEs in this category can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles but end up almost exclusively for bigger cars.

Commercial vehicle COE bidders will have an average of 735 certificates a month in the next quarter, up from the 674 of this current quarter.

The motorcycle COE supply will expand from 934 to 1,049. The next quota announcement for the bidding period of February 2021 to April 2021 will be made in January 2021.