'Come to JB, you forgot how to drive?' Malaysian calls out Singapore motorist who left $10 behind after hitting his brother's car

The driver of a Singapore-registered car has been called out online for not only hitting a parked car in Malaysia, but driving off without apologising.

The brother of the Malaysian motorist, Zhuhan (transliteration), took to a JB Facebook group on Jan 23 to seek help to locate that Singapore motorist, and also left his own handphone number down.

He wrote: "Come to JB, you forgot how to drive? You hit my car but left without leaving your contact information, are you not going to take responsibility? Please contact me if you see this car.”

From the image shared of the accident, it appeared that the Toyota Prius, which is Singapore-registered, backed into the front of a Malaysia-registered Perodua Myvi that was parked behind.

The image showed a crack on the rear of the Toyota Prius car and a dent on the front of the Perodua Myvi car.

Zhuhan told AsiaOne that his brother discovered that the car was damaged at around 10am. He did not indicate where this incident took place.

"He called home for help, but my family was at a loss," Zhuhan said.

Zhuhan shared that when his brother confronted the Singapore motorist for the accident, the driver had a "nonchalant attitude".

'We want an apology'

"We asked him to compensate RM200 (S$60) — not RM2,000 but just RM200 — and he only offered S$10," said Zhuhan.

And so, Zhuhan's brother decided to inform the security guard at the car park.

But when he returned to his car with the security guard, the Singapore motorist and his car were nowhere to be found.

Zhuhan said that the Singapore motorist left $10 on his brother's car and left the car park.

Zhuhan told AsiaOne that the bill for the damages came up to around RM200 to RM300.

However, he added that the purpose of finding the Singapore motorist was not the money but for an apology.

"The money is not important. We wanted an apology, which was not given," Zhuhan said.

Accident in Malaysia: What to do as a driver

If you are driving a Singapore-registered car to Malaysia, and are involved in an accident there, ensure that a police report is made within 24 hours of the accident.

At the scene of the accident, vital evidence such as photographs of the accident scene, the time and place of the accident, as well as the other party's car plate number, contact number and identification details should be recorded.

Upon your return to Singapore, you need to file an accident report as per the General Insurance Association of Singapore's requirements.

All necessary documents and the police report made should also be submitted to your insurer within 24 hours of the accident. This is unless you were injured in the accident.

Apart from that, it is helpful to store your insurer's emergency hotline on your phone as well as ensure that your roaming services can be activated, just in case you need to get a tow truck to tow away your car.

Zhuhan told AsiaOne that he has not heard from the Singapore motorist.

