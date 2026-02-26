ComfortDelGro cabby dismissed over incidents of driving with door open

A ComfortDelGro taxi driver has been dismissed after videos of him opening a car door while driving went viral.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, a spokesperson for the transport operator said that it is aware of the two incidents involving the same vehicle and that the driver is no longer with the company.

"Safety is our absolute priority and we do not tolerate breaches of our safety protocols."

The driver, who drove a yellow Toyota Prius, was captured on video opening the door while driving along Jalan Ismail on Tuesday (Feb 24) at around 5.50pm.

In another video posted by SGRV Admin on Facebook, the same taxi was seen committing the same act while driving along Bartley Road on Feb 19 at around 6pm.

In the video, he can be seen opening and closing the door on the driver's side multiple times, where the cab can also be seen drifting towards the lane on its left.

To date, the Feb 19 video has garnered over 121,000 views.

[[nid:730470]]

dana.leong@asiaone.com