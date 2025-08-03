Concealed in waistbands, pockets and more: Young partygoers continue to vape in clubs in Singapore

SINGAPORE — It was a Friday, and a snaking queue of young people had formed outside Drip Singapore in Orchard Road.

At the entrance, a prominent sign made it clear — no vaping is allowed on the premises. After paying the cover charge, which can cost up to $30 each, partygoers were allowed in.

Despite bag checks, The Straits Times saw patrons sneaking puffs on the dance floor and sending out plumes of smoke with distinctive aromas.

They had managed to conceal their e-vaporisers, which have been banned in Singapore since 2018.

ST visited Drip Singapore, which is located in Concorde Shopping Mall, on July 16 and 18.

Despite the larger crowd on a Friday at Singapore’s largest underground club, patrons did not appear to be bothered by the vaping activity around them.

ST saw a man in his 20s using his phone to take photographs of partygoers as he casually puffed on his vape.

Caleb (not his real name) said some partygoers take it outside, where they vape at designated smoking areas.

“[The bouncers] don’t really look into our bags.

“They usually poke a stick in or shine a torchlight inside our bags to make sure we are not bringing drinks in, and they just wave us through,” said Caleb, who clubs regularly at Drip Singapore and Zouk.

But some e-vaporisers are small enough to be hidden, and they can also be made to look like everyday items. In Malaysia, the authorities have seized vapes made to look like a tube of glue or a stationery highlighter.

A spokesperson for the building management at Concorde Hotel and Shopping Mall told ST that it strictly adheres to the Government’s rules on vaping and smoking.

The same scene played out at Zouk, a club in Clarke Quay, despite clear signs at the entrance warning against smoking and vaping. Three people were spotted vaping outside the club on July 18.

It appeared little had changed when ST returned on Aug 1 to the establishment, one of Singapore’s longest-running clubs, and saw patrons vaping inside.

After taking a puff, two women stashed their vapes away in their waistbands, while others slipped their devices into their pockets.

There was also a vape on the floor inside the club.

ST saw a Zouk staff member confiscate a vape from a male patron after he was caught taking a puff inside the club.

This was despite the Government announcing on July 20 more enforcement action and harsher penalties under the Misuse of Drugs Act for vapes laced with etomidate, a powerful anaesthetic.

David Long, senior director of operations at Zouk, told ST that all customers are screened for prohibited items before they enter the venue.

“These inspections are performed by our trained security personnel, who are authorised to refuse entry if vaping devices or prohibited products are found,” he said, adding that clubgoers found to be carrying vapes will be removed from the venue.

“Cases involving repeat offenders are progressively escalated, including formal banishment from the outlet, if and when necessary.”

When asked about clubgoers who were spotted vaping inside the club, Long said: “There is a limitation to how invasive searches can be, (but) if someone inside is vaping, it gets addressed right away, and that means asking the customer to get rid of the vape before coming back.”

A spokesperson for CQ @ Clarke Quay told ST that security personnel conduct regular patrols across common areas to deter errant smoking and vaping.

“We are working closely with the authorities to monitor the situation and maintain a safe environment for all visitors,” said the spokesperson.

ST also witnessed young people vaping in the Prinsep Street area on July 18, where a string of smaller bars and clubs are located.

When ST returned to the same area on Aug 1, there were a handful of people vaping outside the bars.

The owner of Club FML — a bar along Prinsep Street — who wanted to be known only as Sam, told ST that vapes are prohibited inside his bar.

Said the 35-year-old: “We check every single customer before they enter, and my staff patrol the premises to ensure no one vapes inside.”

Regular clubgoer S. Subhraaj claimed that vaping is rampant in clubs. He said the young find it more convenient than smoking.

“You don’t have to go outside to vape, whereas for cigarettes, you have to go out [of the club] to smoke.

“It is popular because people want that nicotine kick to accompany the alcohol, and instead of walking all the way out, they can just do it on the spot,” said the 29-year-old content creator.

But it is not only about the nicotine fix.

Subhraaj, who has been warning about the dangers of Kpods on his TikTok channel, said he has seen people using Kpods inside Thai discos in Singapore.

Kpods are vapes usually mixed with etomidate, an anaesthetic agent used in clinical practice to induce sedation. The drug is controlled under the Poisons Act.

“On one occasion, I saw a man standing outside a Thai disco trembling, like he had lost control of his body,” said Subhraaj.

He was moved to campaign on TikTok against Kpod use after his close friend Sheryl Soh died in September 2024. He claimed that Soh, 23, was a Kpod user.

In the same month, 19-year-old Shermaine Tay was found dead at the foot of a Housing Board block in Tanjong Pagar, where she lived.

Her father, Delfard Tay, told ST he believes her death is linked to her Kpod use.

Patrick (not his real name), who works at a local club, said he has seen clubgoers who appeared to be in a daze while vaping.

“It is scary because it shows how accessible it is,” he said. “I have seen my clients’ friends shaking, and slurring their words and moving very slowly.”

The authorities have raided clubs to combat the vaping scourge. On May 15, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) visited a nightclub in Coleman Street and uncovered an alleged vape distribution network led by its manager.

During the operation, five people were found to be in possession of vapes and their components.

Zouk’s Long said he has not encountered any clubgoers using Kpods within its premises. Drip Singapore did not respond to ST’s queries despite repeated attempts to contact its management.

A spokesperson for HSA told ST that it is in discussion with the Singapore Nightlife Business Association on anti-vape initiatives, such as promoting awareness of the vaping ban and reporting vaping incidents across nightlife venues.

More details will be given at a later time, added the authority.

Several deaths

On July 20, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung revealed that a third of more than 100 vapes seized during enforcement operations and tested at random were found to contain etomidate.

He also confirmed that several deaths here have been linked to etomidate abuse.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health is working with the Ministry of Home Affairs to list etomidate as a Class C drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act in a few weeks’ time.

This means that abusers and traffickers of Kpods may be treated in the same way as those who abuse or traffic drugs like nimetazepam, also known as Erimin-5, with mandatory rehabilitation and jail time for repeat offenders.

HSA has also extended the operating hours of its vaping reporting hotline, and launched a new online platform for the reporting of vaping activities.

On July 30, Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam announced that the ministry will second its officers to HSA to assist with enforcement efforts, including the supervision, treatment and rehabilitation of etomidate abusers.

Members of the public can report vaping offences to the Tobacco Regulation Branch by calling 6684-2036 or 6684-2037 from 9am to 9pm daily, or online at www.go.gov.sg/reportvape

Under current laws, possessing, using or buying vapes carries a maximum fine of $2,000.

Anyone who distributes, imports or sells vapes and their components can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $10,000.

Those found in possession of or using pods containing etomidate can be jailed for up to two years and fined up to $10,000.

If you need help to quit vaping, you can join the Health Promotion Board’s I Quit programme by calling the QuitLine on 1800-438-2000.

