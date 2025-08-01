Tan Kiat How 'heartened' as vape disposal bin in Bedok half-filled in just 4 days

A red e-vapouriser disposal bin in Bedok was more than half-filled by July 29 — just four days after the Bin The Vape initiative was launched.

This was announced by MP for East Coast GRC Tan Kiat How in an Instagram post on July 31.

"I'm heartened that many have stepped forth to voluntarily dispose of their e-vaporisers," he wrote.

The bin, which is located in Heartbeat@Bedok, has been safely emptied by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA), according to Tan.

"I encourage those who have not done so to come forward to bin your e-vapourisers during this campaign period and take the first step towards a better health," he wrote.

Tan is also the Senior Minister of State for Health.

Campaign began amidst concerns about etomidate

On July 25, the Ministry of Health, HSA and People's Association launched the Bin The Vape campaign, encouraging vape users to kick the habit and safely dispose their devices in designated bins set up at 24 locations island-wide.

Those who surrender their devices by binning them, or voluntarily seek support for quitting, will not face any penalties for doing so, said the authorities.

Bins will also be progressively placed at other locations such as the institutes of higher learning, added the authorities.

This came amid fresh public concern over vapes laced with etomidate, an anaesthetic agent that can cause seizures and psychosis.

On July 30, Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam stated that as an "interim measure", the Ministry of Home Affairs will be classifying etomidate as a Class C drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act (MDA).

This is while the Ministry of Health (MOH) conducts further studies to form legislation regarding etomidate and related substances.

Etomidate is currently classified as a poison that is regulated under the Poisons Act.

