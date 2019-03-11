Condo conflicts: Security officers often caught between residents and management

Read also

But not all disputes with residents end this way, said Mr Sivarajah, who is now between postings.

"Most of the time, residents will say 'we are paying you' or 'you mind your own business', but my job is to enforce the rules set by management," he said.

However, not all residents may agree with or be aware of in-house rules. As a result, they may vent their frustrations on security officers, as seen in the recent incident between an Eight Riversuites condo resident and a security officer over a $10 overnight parking fee for the resident's guests.

Following a public backlash, the resident, Mr Erramalli Ramesh, reportedly apologised to senior security supervisor Steven Heng during a private, hour-long meeting on Wednesday last week.

When contacted, Mr Heng declined to comment as he considers the case closed.

The incident, which occurred over the Deepavali weekend, cast a spotlight on the tensions among various stakeholders at Singapore's condos over rules set by the management corporation (MC).