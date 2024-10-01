Condo resident complains about maid bringing friends to pool every week

It must be their day off.

A condominium resident is unhappy to regularly see maids and their friends dressing scantily and posing provocatively for videos in the condo pool.

Stomp contributor IL, who lives in a condo in District 11, shared photos of one such incident, which took place on Sept 22 at around 6pm.

"I know there had been controversies with whether domestic helpers are allowed to use condo common facilities," said the Stomp contributor. "I am not against a domestic helper who is hired by condo resident to use the facility as she is also a resident of the condo herself.

"But what happens if every week or alternate week for the past six months, a few of the domestic helpers would invite their friends to the condo, dressing scantily and posing provocatively to take pictures and videos?"

The Stomp contributor said the women could be around from late mornings, bring their own lunch and stay until 8pm.

"They moved pool furniture around without rearranging it back and showered in the only one shower room before leaving the condo," said the resident.

The Stomp contributor added that she had given feedback to condo management, but had not received a reply

She asked: "How do fellow condo residents think about this? Is this acceptable?"

