'Unforgiveable': Employer accuses maid of abusing bedridden mum 'thrice in one night'

A family has accused a helper of elder abuse, after capturing footage of the Indonesian maid man-handling her employer's bedridden mum.

The employer, surnamed Wang, told Shin Min Daily News that this happened "thrice in one night", with the helper accused of pushing her mother's head down onto the bed, shaking her and forcefully prying open her eyelids.

According to Wang, the 26-year-old Indonesian helper named Janna (transliteration) was hired to take care of her elderly mother in her 70s, who'd suffered a stroke.

The family were in the living room having dinner last Monday (Sept 23) when they saw through a CCTV camera Janna man-handling the elderly woman.

The helper appeared to be rough and impatient while feeding the elderly woman milk in her bedroom, forcefully pushing her head onto the bed, reported Shin Min Daily News.

On seeing this, the family rushed into the bedroom to confront Janna. The latter stated that she had reacted this way as the elderly woman refused to drink her milk. The family then left the room after giving the helper a stern warning.

However, it happened again a few minutes later, when they saw Janna shaking the woman and once again pushing her head forcefully back onto the bed. She'd also pried open her eyelids.

Once again, the family went into the bedroom to stop her and called the police.

Wang alleged that the helper had repeated her actions as they waited for the police to arrive.

"It happened thrice in one night, it's unforgiveable. When the police arrived, she even gave a little smile," Wang told Shin Min.

"She never apologised and looked totally indifferent. It's too much."

When contacted by AsiaOne, the police stated that they were alerted to a case of alleged abuse at about 11.30pm on Sept 23 at Block 415A Northshore Drive. A 25-year-old woman was arrested in relation to the case and police investigations are ongoing.

Wang added that her family was left heartbroken and angry after discovering several other injuries allegedly inflicted upon her mother by the helper, who had started working at the home mid last year.

Her primary duty was to care for her mum in addition to the cleaning of the home, said Wang, and the family were pleased with her performance at first.

"We were very good to her. Who knew she would do such a thing, hurting an elderly stroke patient," said Wang, who added that this wasn't an isolated incident.

In January this year, Wang alleged that Janna was also caught on CCTV hitting the elderly woman's arm while feeding her milk. When the former turned to stare at her blankly, Janna used her hands to shake the woman's body vigorously, said Wang. The family had let her off with a warning as she had always performed her duties well.

"The injuries on my mum have not cleared up in months. We believe it has to do with the helper," said Wang, who showed the Chinese daily several bruises on her mum's arms.

ALSO READ: 'What do you think you are?' Woman films herself scolding maid for not filling up chore notebook

candicecai@asiaone.com