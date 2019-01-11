Condo resident-security officer spat: Services of security agency at Eight Riversuites condo terminated

Read also

However, residents that ST spoke to said they had not been informed of the change, and only noticed that the security agency had been replaced on Friday.

Resident Jessica Wong, 21, told ST that she disagreed with the move to replace the security agency if it was a result of the recent incident.

The first-year student at the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts said: "I think this is such a bad move because the resident instead of the security agency should have taken responsibility for the matter. After all, the guard was only trying to ensure our safety."

A resident in his 30s, who wanted to be known only as Mr Miguel, said the move, if it was a result of the recent incident, would seem a bit extreme.

“I haven’t talked to the man in the video myself but the conflict seemed to be on him rather than the security officer. It’s quite an unfair move," he said.