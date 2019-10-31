Condo resident who verbally abused security officer apologises in private meeting

Read also

Mr Haris made his Facebook post shortly after the meeting to say both parties have buried the hatchet.

The saga, which blew up over the Deepavali weekend, stemmed from a viral video that showed Mr Erramalli swearing at Mr Heng after being told by the security officer that he needed to pay a $10 fee for guests parking at the condo after 11pm.

Mr Erramalli's guest had come over at about 10.30pm for Deepavali festivities.

The video of the incident made its rounds online, and sparked outrage among netizens. Some who dug up personal information about Mr Erramalli, and an online petition calling for his company, JP Morgan, to fire him was launched.

Earlier This Evening Myself and President SAS Mr Raj Joshua Thomas met Mr Ramesh Erramalli together with Senior Security... Posted by Association of Certified Security Agencies - ACSA on Wednesday, October 30, 2019

Netizens also criticised Mr Erramalli for being rude to security officers, and the incident sparked many comments about foreigners and foreign talent in Singapore.

In response to queries, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said Mr Erramalli is married to a Singaporean who was born here, and obtained citizenship on the sponsorship of his wife under the Family Ties scheme.

Both Mr Erramalli and Mr Heng had filed separate police reports following the incident.

The MHA spokesman said the police are investigating a report that was lodged againstMr Erramalli, 44, for an offence of intentionally causing harassment to a security officer deployed at Eight Riversuites condominium.

"The police take a stern view towards any abusive behaviour against security officers who are carrying out their duties," said the spokesman.