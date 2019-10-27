Condo resident who yelled at security officers: Man's employer looking into matter

SINGAPORE - The security employees' union said it stands united with its officers after a video of a man yelling and hurling vulgarities at his Whampoa condominium's security guards went viral.

The man's employer, JP Morgan, also told The Straits Times on Sunday (Oct 27) that it is looking into the matter.

In a video uploaded to YouTube on Friday, a man dressed in a sleeveless shirt and shorts is seen expressing his displeasure virulently after being told he needed to pay parking fees for guests visiting his condo.

He told security officers that he had bought his apartment for $1.5 million and then is heard swearing at one officer who responds: "We are just enforcing the rules here."

The Union of Security Employees (USE) said in a statement on Sunday that it is working with the police on the case, and that it has been handing out notices about respecting security officers who are performing their duties.

It said: "While we empathise with the resident on his unhappiness with the rules of the estate, his right of recourse should be through his management committee.

"We strongly condemn any form of abuse of our security officers. The union stands united with our officers."