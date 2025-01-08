Construction worker dies after being hit by concrete pump hose at Tengah BTO worksite

A 29-year-old construction worker died in hospital after being hit by a concrete pump hose at a worksite in Tengah last Thursday (Jan 2).

The incident occurred at around 8.40pm at the construction site for Plantation Edge I and II, a Build-To-Order (BTO) project by the Housing Development Board (HDB).

In response to AsiaOne's queries, Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said that the Indian construction worker was carrying out casting works using a concrete pump truck when one of the truck's four outriggers punctured through the concrete ground it was sitting on.

Outriggers are used to provide stability in construction equipment.

The machine subsequently tilted and the worker was struck by the pump hose.

MOM said they are currently investigating the incident, and that "there must be no compromises on workplace safety at all times."

Construction firm in contact with victim's family

Speaking to AsiaOne, HDB said that the worker was conveyed to Gleneagles Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

"We will render all support and assistance needed to the family in this difficult time," added HDB. "HDB takes a very serious view of this incident. Safety at our worksites is of utmost priority, and we are working with the building contractor to assist the authorities with their investigations on this matter."

The construction worker was employed by Keong Hong Construction, a subsidiary of Keong Hong Holdings Limited, according to MOM.

A spokesperson for Keong Hong Holdings said that the worker had been employed with them since 2019, and that they are in contact with his family in India to provide support, "including financial assistance, to help them during this challenging time".

They also added that they are reviewing safety protocols and procedures to prevent repeated incidents in the future.

In response to AsiaOne, the police said that they were alerted to a death of a 29-year-old man caused by a work-related accident in Plantation Crescent on Jan 3 at around 1.05am.

Based on early investigations by the police, no foul play is suspected.

20 workplace fatalities in 2024: MOM

This is the first workplace death reported for 2025.

There were five workplace fatalities reported in the first half of last year, with the number tripling to 15 for the second half, according to a MOM report last December.

Of the 14 construction sites where workers died in the second half of 2024, nine were found to have had inadequate safety management systems.

Senior Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad spoke in Parliament on Jan 7 urging greater vigilance with the upcoming Chinese New Year period where companies may face additional pressures to complete projects.

"We will monitor the progress of the measures implemented to further improve safety and accountability," said Zaqy, adding that it would take some time for the measures to take effect.

These measures include mandatory video surveillance systems to be installed at larger project sites in addition to placing greater emphasis on safety considerations during construction tender evaluations.

'Complacency seeping in'

MOM conducted over 3,000 worksite inspections in 2024.

In November last year, MOM issued a statement urging construction firms to impose a safety timeout and enhance safety efforts.

MOM issued a stop-work order during a Seah Construction worksite visit on Nov 7 following multiple safety violations such as poor housekeeping and missing guardrails.

"We are seeing a bit of complacency seeping in," said Zaqy at the worksite then, emphasising the need to arrest it before it spreads.

