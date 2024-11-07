'Complacency seeping in': MOM calls for safety timeout to let construction sector self-reflect

The Ministry of Manpower's (MOM) call for construction firms to conduct a two-week safety timeout is an opportunity for all parties to "self-reflect", said Senior Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad.

On Thursday (Nov 7), MOM said that the Multi-Agency Workplace Safety and Health Taskforce (MAST) and industry associations are strongly encouraging construction companies to initiate a safety timeout from Nov 8 to Nov 22.

This timeout is a reminder to companies to make sure they have safety procedures in place and enforce them.

The 10 deaths between July to October this year also suggest a reduced emphasis on workplace safety and health in the sector.

"With the upcoming festive season, it is imperative that the sector remain vigilant and upkeep safety standards as companies may rush to meet deadlines before workers go on home leave," the ministry said.

MOM also identified three areas of concern that companies should focus on during their engagement with site teams and workers: struck by falling objects, vehicular safety as well as safe lifting and rigging activities.

Government agencies will lead by example and call on their contractors to conduct these timeouts at public sector construction worksites, the ministry added.

Speaking during a Seah Construction worksite visit at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 on Thursday, Zaqy stressed that despite Singapore's "record performance" for workplace safety in the first half of the year, the uptick in fatalities during the second half makes it important to enforce safety regulations.

"The key concern was that, especially with the festive season coming up, we are seeing a bit of complacency seeping in. It's important to arrest that... before it spreads," he said.

"Certainly, the safety timeout will enable us to send a message, create awareness, have a refresh in our thinking. It's a time of self-reflection for many of our workers and our operators."

Zaqy also highlighted that about 60 per cent of injury cases in the construction sector come from smaller projects such as landed properties, adding that MOM will continue to monitor such worksites.

Stop-work order issued at worksite

The ministry said that since October, it has ramped up inspections in higher-risk sectors, including construction, and will take action against companies or individuals found in breach of safety regulations.

These actions can include fines, stop-work orders, and legal penalties.

During the visit to the Seah Construction worksite, inspectors from MOM pinpointed various safety issues such as:

poor housekeeping with materials lying on the pathway and becoming a tripping hazard

water ponding increasing the risk of mosquito breeding

missing or incomplete guardrails and toeboards, which prevent workers from falling off incomplete structures.

As a result, the ministry issued a one-week stop-work order for the site was issued to the company by MOM.

