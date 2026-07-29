This made my day: Construction workers help move PMA user stuck on grass patch onto footpath

A video of two construction workers lending a helping hand to a personal mobility aid (PMA) user stranded at a grass patch has warmed hearts online.

The moment was shared by Facebook user Kance Kai Hua Liong on Monday (July 27), who commended the workers for their "great spirit".

The 54-second clip shows the male PMA user on a grass patch lining a pedestrian footpath. He appears to have accidentally rolled onto the patch and got stuck there.

It is not known where and when the incident occurred.

The video, which was filmed from across the road, zooms in to two migrant workers approaching the PMA user.

Positioning themselves on both sides of the PMA, they slowly heave the device and the man backwards.

In the span of about 20 seconds, the workers manage to move the PMA and its user back onto the footpath.

The rescued man appears to talk briefly to the workers before riding away.

Kai's video has since attained over 15,000 views and 400 likes.

Netizens applauded the construction workers for rendering assistance.

"Thanks to our daily heroes," a Facebook user remarked.

Some also expressed concern for the PMA user, pointing out that his backrest has a deep recline.

AsiaOne has reached out to Kai for more information.

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com