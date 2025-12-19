Contempt of court: AGC issues warnings to Pritam Singh, Mediacorp

Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh and national broadcaster Mediacorp were given warnings for the offence of contempt of court on Friday (Dec 19) over Singh's comments during an interview aired on CNA series The Assembly.

The Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) said in a statement that it decided to issue the warnings after considering all the circumstances of the case, including the apologies made by Singh and Mediacorp on Dec 13.

During the interview which was broadcast on Nov 5, Singh, who is also secretary-general of the Workers' Party, was asked about the court case relating to former MP Raeesah Khan. He said then that "the court of public opinion can be a bigger court than any court in the world".

Singh had been found guilty in February of two counts of lying under oath to a parliamentary committee and was awaiting an appeal against conviction when the interview was filmed in July.

The High Court dismissed the appeal on Dec 4.

AGC then wrote to Singh and Mediacorp on Nov 28, informing them of its view that the comments were in contempt of court.

The episode was taken down by Mediacorp on Dec 12. The next day, Singh and the broadcaster issued separate apologies for contempt of court.

AGC said on Friday that contempt of court impedes the proper administration of justice in Singapore.

"Left unchecked, such conduct can erode respect for our judicial institutions and their decisions. AGC takes a serious view of any conduct that amounts to contempt of court and will not hesitate to take firm action against those who engage in such conduct."

