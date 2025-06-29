Continuing to criminalise drugs 'the right policy': Shanmugam

Continuing to criminalise drugs is "the right policy" for Singapore, said Coordinating Minister for National Security K Shanmugam, who was speaking on the sidelines of a community event in Nee Soon on Saturday (June 28).

He told media that the government is looking at "possible outflows" to Singapore with cannabis set to be recriminalised in Thailand.

The nexus between drugs, crime and terrorism needs to be looked at, he continued, touching on Singapore's increased security posture amid rising tensions over the Iran-Israel conflict.

"We try to maintain our openness and our connectivity, and our business-friendly environment. It is a bit early to say what is going to happen, but we have to be more careful," he added.

On June 24, Thailand's Health Ministry issued an order which prohibited the sale of cannabis for recreational use, requiring a doctor's prescription for any retail purchase.

Giving some background on the issue, Shanmugam stated that when Thailand decriminalised cannabis, many with more liberal views had asked if Singapore was going to change as well.

"I said the Singapore Government decides not based on what other countries do," he said.

"We take a hard look, we look at the science, we look at the social impact, and the actual impact and we run the government of Singapore and the policies in the best interests of Singaporeans," he said.

"And I am absolutely convinced — the Cabinet is absolutely convinced — that the right policy is to be strict on drugs, and you can see, the people who asked for liberalisation, are shutting their eyes deliberately to what is happening around the world and the immense harm."

He noted an incident at a Moscow airport where a man, who reportedly had drugs in his system, picked up an 18-month-old child before flinging him onto the ground. The child is in a critical condition.

"You go to the countries which have decriminalised, including Thailand, on the ground and you see the number of shops — you see the young children who are high (on drugs), you look at people being affected. It is obviously a serious position. Why would we want it?" Shanmugam added.

Shanmugam, who is also Minister for Home Affairs, added that 85 per cent of Singapore's population supports the tough stand it takes against drugs and the penalties imposed on offenders.

"Different countries have their policy. We work in the best interests of Singaporeans, and it was the right policy to keep it criminalised, not soften our stance, and that remains the right policy."'

bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com