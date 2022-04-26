'Convenience' store indeed: Man arrested after shoplifting from Sembawang Cheers outlet 4 times in 2 weeks

On one occasion, he brazenly wore a pair of new slippers out of the store without paying for them.

Another time, he stole three packs of Blu-Tack, of all things.

But this man's days of treating this Cheers outlet in Sembawang MRT station as his personal convenience store is now over after he was arrested on April 22.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, the store manager, who wished to be named only as Huang, said that the man with dyed hair had targeted the same store four times in the past two weeks.

Besides the pair of slippers and packs of Blu-Tack, he had also stolen a bottle of juice and a charging cable – worth over $10 in total.

The 33-year-old Huang said: "During the first few occasions, he had paid for some items and hidden the rest under his clothes. After checking the CCTV footage, we paid special attention to when he would visit again."

Huang also shared that she had previously contemplated calling the police after catching the man red-handed in one of his stealing sprees, but let him off after he apologised.

But the last straw came when the man walked out of the store without paying for a bottle of juice.

The man may be unemployed but it should not be an excuse for stealing, Huang said.

"We have also encountered old folks who took bread without paying and we usually give them a chance. But the man stole many times, which is unacceptable," she added.

Responding to Shin Min Daily News' queries, the police confirmed that the man, 38, was arrested for theft.

Police investigations are ongoing.

