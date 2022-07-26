'Cooked cockroach' found in hor fun from Clementi zi char stall

Two weeks ago, it was a fly in the wanton soup. This time, it is a cockroach in the hor fun.

On Saturday (July 23), Stomp contributor Jamie used the Foodpanda app to order dinner from the Ching Hao Wei zi char stall at Block 450 Clementi Avenue 3 at around 7.30pm.

The Stomp contributor ordered one Yong Chow fried rice ($5.50), one sliced fish soup ($8) and one hor fun with egg gravy ($5.50).

But when his Foodpanda order arrived, there was an expected extra ingredient.

"To our surprise, a cooked cockroach was in one of the dishes we received," said Jamie, who shared a photo of the insect in the hor fun.

"Utterly disgusting and we did not dare to eat the rest of the food since it was coming from the same kitchen," he said.

"Foodpanda has fully refunded the order and we have reported it to National Environment Agency.

"Please help share and create awareness as we can get sick from this. Sorry, but we will not order from this stall anymore."

Stomp reported a similar incident two weeks ago.

Stomp contributor May said she used the GrabFood app to order from Pontian Wanton Noodles at Sun Plaza on July 11 and discovered a fly in her wanton soup. She eventually received a refund from GrabFood following the Stomp article.

What should you do if this happens to you?

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has said that if you come across poor hygiene practices in food establishments, you are advised not to patronise them and provide feedback via www.sfa.gov.sg/feedback for follow-up investigation by SFA.