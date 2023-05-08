Cookhouse food? Netizens react after traveller served 'pathetic' SIA in-flight meal

Airline meals aren't meant to be gourmet experiences.

Nonetheless, one man still felt like the food he was served on a Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight fell below expectations.

He was onboard SQ207, which flies from Singapore to Melbourne.

In a Reddit post uploaded on Monday (May 8), the man, who goes by the username Low_ses_man, shared an image of his "pathetic" food tray.

This consisted of a fruit yoghurt, a muffin, a bread roll, as well as a packet of milk and butter.

For drinks, he had a cup of red liquid, which presumably was tomato juice.

"Where's the breakfast?" he jokingly captioned in the post.

Cookhouse food?

The man wasn't the only one who felt that the food was rather underwhelming.

In the comments, several others shared the same sentiments.

A number of them likened it to army cookhouse food.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Reddit/Low_ses_man

One even said it looked like quarantine breakfast food that was served during the pandemic.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Reddit/Low_ses_man

Some shared similar experiences of "dismal" meals on other SIA flights to places like Beijing and Mumbai.

However, there were other netizens who felt that perhaps this traveller expected too much.

One even rationalised that the breakfast wasn't bad, but offered that SIA is a premium airline and that passenger's expectations were perhaps too high.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Reddit/Low_ses_man

A check on SIA's website showed that the airline does serve the mentioned items for their continental breakfast.

PHOTO: Singapore Air

AsiaOne has reached out to SIA and the Reddit user for more details.

In April, another Reddit user posted a photo of an in-flight meal from SIA with the caption: "Has the quality of food in SQ Economy class been downgraded?"

One meal was a serving of rice, greens, mushrooms and potentially some meat. There was also a bun and a packet of crackers.

Similarly, several commented that the food looked like it came from an army camp. But on the other end of the spectrum, there were several who didn't see an issue with the meals.

One netizen mentioned how they've flown regularly with SIA for over a decade and those pictures of the food "look fairly normal".

Another user also said during their most recent experience on SIA, they had enjoyed the food.

