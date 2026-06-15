New church at Orchard Towers draws crowds, boosting business at some shops by nearly 30%

A new church at Orchard Towers is helping to reshape the image of the once-notorious shopping complex, with some businesses reporting stronger foot traffic and revenue growth of up to 30 per cent since its opening.

Cornerstone Community Church began operating its new worship centre at Orchard Towers late last year after purchasing six units on the building's fourth floor for $54.5 million and converting a former nightclub space into a church facility.

Business owners said the church has not only brought a steady stream of worshippers to the mall on weekends but has also made deliberate efforts to support tenants within the building, Lianhe Zaobao reported.

At Cafe Blossom, a pet-friendly cafe located next to the church, owner Lin Hui Hui (transliteration) said about half of the units in the mall were vacant around February last year, and some shop spaces were even being used as warehouses.

"On weekdays, there are sometimes no customers at all. We can only rely on friends, relatives, and regular customers for support," she added.

However, business has since improved significantly after the church began holding services, as large numbers of worshippers started attending services on weekends.

The church would even order meals from Cafe Blossom for volunteers serving at its Sunday morning services.

Similarly, Zhang Wei Long (transliteration), the owner of a Thai restaurant on the basement level told Zaobao that foot traffic was disappointing when he moved in last September.

Fortunately, business has improved over time as the restaurant established its reputation, and the church's "representatives approached us and said they wanted to support the food-and-beverage businesses here".

He revealed that the church had even booked his entire restaurant for gatherings on occasion, helping to bring more visitors to the mall and as a result, his revenue has increased by about 10 per cent.

Sarah, who opened an Indonesian restaurant on the second floor in May last year, described the mall at the time as "a ghost town", with daily revenue of only around $300 to $400.

However, revenue has increased by nearly 30 per cent after the church held an event in January this year where a gathering was held at her restaurant.

Bai Xuan Rong (transliteration), a barber in his 50s, also told Zaobao that some church members stop by his shop after services and even make appointments for return visits. His revenue has since risen by nearly 30 per cent too.

[[nid:735405]]

eriko.lim@asiaone.com