Coronavirus: Nurse cancelled wedding amid outbreak because it was the 'responsible thing to do'

SINGAPORE - A nurse who cancelled his wedding reception earlier in February due to the coronavirus situation said on Friday (Feb 14) that this was the "responsible thing to do".

Mr Benjamin Ong, 29, a senior staff nurse at the Department of Emergency Medicine at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH), said that he and his fiancee will still be planning a small celebration with close members of the family.

"We want to avoid large crowds during this uncertain period and take additional precautionary measures," explained Mr Ong, who is ethnically Indian but was adopted by a Chinese family.

Though a difficult decision to make, the couple made the move as they did not want to risk a possible spread of the virus, which originated from China's Wuhan city and, as of Friday evening, has infected 67 in Singapore, and infected more than 63,000 and killed over 1,300 in China.

Mr Ong, a Malaysian who came to Singapore in 2012 and has been working at TTSH for around eight years, had posted on social media on Saturday about his "battle scars" as a frontline healthcare worker.

He said in his online posts that he had to cancel his wedding because of the coronavirus situation.

Speaking to journalists on Friday, Mr Ong explained that he made the posts to raise awareness about the challenges and sacrifices which healthcare workers go through.

He added that he and his fiancee are still planning to hold a proper wedding celebration after the coronavirus outbreak has passed.

His fiancee, a 29-year-old healthcare worker, as well as Mr Ong's family and parents-in-law were all supportive of the decision to cancel the February wedding reception.

Fortunately for the couple, the restaurant the reception was to be held reimbursed their deposit for the event.