Coronavirus in Singapore: 932 new cases reported today

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has reported 932 new coronavirus cases in Singapore as of 12pm today (May 1).

Out of these, there are five cases in the community involving Singaporeans/PRs, with the majority being Work Permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories, said MOH in its statement.

The total count of coronaviruses cases in Singapore now stands at 17,101.

Friday's number is the highest in recent days, but marks the eighth day in a row that coronavirus cases in Singapore have dipped below 1,000. On Thursday, there were 528 new cases in Singapore.

More details to come.

