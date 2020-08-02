Coronavirus: Work pass holders with recent China travel history must have MOM approval before returning to Singapore

SINGAPORE - All current work pass holders with travel history to mainland China within the last 14 days will now have to be approved by the Manpower Ministry (MOM) before they can return to Singapore.

The new rule applies to all such workers regardless of nationality who plan to enter Singapore after 11.59pm on Saturday (Feb 8). It also applies to in-principle approval (IPA) holders who have not entered Singapore yet, as well as individuals holding dependant's or long term visit passes issued by MOM.

This comes after Manpower Minister Josephine Teo said on Thursday that most of the 30,000 China nationals holding work passes who left for the Chinese New Year break have not yet returned to Singapore.

In a statement on Friday, MOM said that employers should inform their employees not to make travel plans to Singapore until they have received approval from MOM.

Employers can apply for permission three days before the intended arrival date of the work pass holders, at the following online form.

In doing so, employers are required to declare to the ministry that they have arranged for suitable premises to house returning employees for the duration of the mandatory 14-day leave of absence (LOA). Those on LOA are allowed to leave their homes for daily necessities or urgent matters but should minimise time spent in public places and contact with others.

The declaration must either include a confirmation by a landlord to house the worker for the LOA period or show that the employer has booked a hotel room or secured a dormitory room.

A letter of approval from MOM will be given to employers to pass on to their employees, who must show it to airline staff upon check-in, and at the immigration checkpoint upon arrival to gain entry into Singapore.