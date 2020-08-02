Coronavirus: Work pass holders with recent China travel history must have MOM approval before returning to Singapore

Passengers arriving at Changi Airport Terminal 3 from a Hangzhou flight going past a thermal scanner on Jan 22, 2020.
PHOTO: The Straits Times file
Tee Zhuo
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - All current work pass holders with travel history to mainland China within the last 14 days will now have to be approved by the Manpower Ministry (MOM) before they can return to Singapore.

The new rule applies to all such workers regardless of nationality who plan to enter Singapore after 11.59pm on Saturday (Feb 8). It also applies to in-principle approval (IPA) holders who have not entered Singapore yet, as well as individuals holding dependant's or long term visit passes issued by MOM.

This comes after Manpower Minister Josephine Teo said on Thursday that most of the 30,000 China nationals holding work passes who left for the Chinese New Year break have not yet returned to Singapore.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus: Outbreak alert upped to Orange as more cases surface with no known links

In a statement on Friday, MOM said that employers should inform their employees not to make travel plans to Singapore until they have received approval from MOM.

Employers can apply for permission three days before the intended arrival date of the work pass holders, at the following online form.

In doing so, employers are required to declare to the ministry that they have arranged for suitable premises to house returning employees for the duration of the mandatory 14-day leave of absence (LOA). Those on LOA are allowed to leave their homes for daily necessities or urgent matters but should minimise time spent in public places and contact with others.

The declaration must either include a confirmation by a landlord to house the worker for the LOA period or show that the employer has booked a hotel room or secured a dormitory room.

A letter of approval from MOM will be given to employers to pass on to their employees, who must show it to airline staff upon check-in, and at the immigration checkpoint upon arrival to gain entry into Singapore.

MOM warned that it would not hesitate to take action against employers or workers who do not comply with the new requirements.

This could include the revocation of work passes and the withdrawal of work pass privileges.

In response to questions about the cost of accommodating workers on LOA, MOM said: "Employers remain responsible for the upkeep and accommodation of their foreign employees under Employment of Foreign Manpower Act."

Employers who need help to get accommodation for their employees can contact 1800-333-9999 or mom_qops@mom.gov.sg.

Members of public can report those who flout LOA requirements to the same e-mail address, or call 6438-5122.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus: No need to suspend school, says Ong Ye Kung, after some parents express concern about children’s safety

Friday's advisory comes after the government said on Thursday that it would work with dormitory operators to provide facilities if employers cannot find accommodation for returning workers, and would be stepping up monitoring and enforcement on those serving the mandatory LOA.

A $100 per day for each worker on LOA for employers was also announced the same day, equivalent to existing support for quarantine orders. The sum also applies to those self-employed.

For the latest updates on the Wuhan virus, visit here.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Wuhan virus coronavirus ministry of manpower

TRENDING

Grab driver, 26, arrested for harassing 3 female passengers in a day
Grab driver, 26, arrested for harassing 3 female passengers in a day
3 Singaporean women share their worst first-date stories
3 Singaporean women share the worst first-date stories we've ever heard
Suhaimi Yusof, 50, says zumba got him teased for &#039;mixing around with young girls&#039;
Suhaimi Yusof, 50, says zumba got him teased for 'mixing around with young girls'
Singaporean actor Hugo Ng could consider buying a house here because of his son
Singaporean actor Hugo Ng could consider buying a house here because of his son
Baby given overdose of antibiotics by Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital nurse
Baby given overdose of antibiotics by Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital nurse
NEA puts out list of household cleaning products that are effective against the Wuhan virus
NEA puts out list of household cleaning products that are effective against the Wuhan virus
Wuhan virus: Shanmugam rails against racist Facebook post made by local religious teacher
Wuhan virus: Shanmugam rails against racist Facebook post made by local religious teacher
Model Ming Xi gets $89 million mansion as &#039;reward&#039; for having Mario Ho&#039;s son: Reports
Model Ming Xi gets $89 million mansion as 'reward' for having Mario Ho's son: Reports
8 things to do in JB that&#039;s not shopping, eating or getting a massage
8 things to do in JB that's not shopping, eating or getting a massage
&#039;I&#039;m comfortable here&#039;: Singaporean man chooses to stay in Wuhan
'I'm comfortable here': Singaporean man chooses to stay in Wuhan
Will my travel insurance cover the Wuhan coronavirus?
Will my travel insurance cover the Wuhan coronavirus?
Coronavirus: FairPrice chief urges calm amid panic-buying of groceries; Singapore&#039;s food security unlikely to be affected
Coronavirus: FairPrice chief urges calm amid panic-buying of groceries

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Thai milk tea &#039;tarik&#039; draws long queues at Singapore&#039;s Chatuchak Night Market
Visitors to Chatuchak Night Market to be screened after Singapore goes on Orange alert
Milksha giving out free disinfectant, $2 Daiso face mask and other deals this week
Singapore bubble tea shop gives out free disinfectant, no purchase required
Fun, free activities in Singapore this weekend: Chatuchak Night Market, concert at MBS &amp; more
Fun, free activities in Singapore this weekend: Chatuchak Night Market, concert at MBS & more
I ended a 10-year relationship after he said he cheated on me
I ended a 10-year relationship after he said he cheated on me

Home Works

House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Man in Jurong West goes on rampage against cleaner auntie for clearing his coffee cup
Man in Jurong West goes on rampage against cleaner auntie for clearing his coffee cup
Wuhan virus: Malaysian hospital draws flak for asking about travel to Singapore and Sabah
Wuhan virus: Malaysian hospital draws flak for asking about travel to Singapore and Sabah
Good Samaritans hold series of surgical mask giveaways at Punggol MRT, next one on Feb 8
Wuhan virus: Couple in Punggol gives out thousands of surgical masks
&#039;Your grandfather&#039;s road ah?&#039;: E-bike rider punches pedestrian on Woodlands footpath
'Your grandfather's road ah?': E-bike rider punches pedestrian on Woodlands footpath

SERVICES