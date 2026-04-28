Corruption complaints drop in 2025, cases hit record low of 68: CPIB

The Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) saw the lowest number of corruption complaints and cases last year, it revealed in its annual report published Tuesday (April 28).

There were 160 corruption-related reports in 2025, a drop of 10 per cent from the 177 reports received in 2024.

Of these, 68 reports were pursuable and registered as new cases for investigation in 2025, reportedly the lowest since records began in 2010.

CPIB said it determines whether a report is pursuable "by the quality of relevant information provided", and findings uncovered during investigative enquiries and intelligence probes.

One case involved a person from the public sector, while 22 (32 per cent) other involved public sector employees rejecting bribes from members of the public.

In a case, CPIB investigated five Chinese nationals who allegedly offered bribes to enforcement officers so they could get arrested and obtain Special Passes to illegally sell sex enhancement medications while out on bail.

Investigations with respect to the scheme are ongoing, the bureau said.

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Another case which made headlines involved the alleged fixing of basketball matches in the 2025 K. Star National Basketball League Division 1.

Eight Singaporeans and a permanent resident between the ages of 19 and 35 are being investigated for corruption.

According to the report, 90 people — 84 from the private sector — were prosecuted in 2025 for alleged corruption offences.

Construction, manufacturing industries among most vulnerable to corruption

CPIB noted that the construction, manufacturing, transportation and storage industries are most vulnerable to corruption.

It also said that Singapore "continues to be well-regarded internationally for our anti-corruption approach and efforts", citing various global indexes and reports.

The 2025 edition of the Transparency International's Corruption Perceptions Index ranked the Republic as the third least corrupt country globally, and least corrupt within the Asia-Pacific region.

The annual CPIB Public Perception Survey also recorded "significant improvement" in the level of public trust and confidence in the bureau.

"Singapore's corruption situation remains firmly under control," stated CPIB on Tuesday.

"CPIB will continue to take effective enforcement against corrupt offenders, and deepen partnerships with stakeholders and the community to keep our home free from corruption.

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com