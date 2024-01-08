Corruption probe into Iswaran has had 'big impact' on West Coast GRC, says Desmond Lee

SINGAPORE – The corruption probe into Transport Minister S. Iswaran is a “very worrying development” and has had a big impact on West Coast GRC, said National Development Minister Desmond Lee.

Even so, MPs in the group representation constituency are working to engage residents and tackle pressing issues such as cost of living and inequality, he said in an interview with The Straits Times and Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao.

“Since (the news broke) in July, we have been able to hold the team together, energise them to continue serving the ground with passion and dedication,” said Mr Lee, who oversees the Boon Lay ward in West Coast GRC.

Mr Iswaran, who is in charge of the West Coast ward in the GRC, was arrested by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) on July 11, 2023, and is out on bail.

The probe stems from an earlier unrelated investigation on a separate matter. However, further details about what Mr Iswaran is being investigated for have not been released.

He has been placed on leave of absence and had his monthly pay reduced to $8,500 until further notice, though he continues to draw his MP allowance.

Asked if the incident is still casting a shadow on his GRC, Mr Lee said the incident “has had an impact, is a big impact”. He did not elaborate on this.

“But that has not distracted us from the important mission of continuing to serve our residents and ensuring that there is no disruptive trend to service continuity, that there are people that residents will continue to look for assistance,” he added.

When contacted, CPIB declined to provide an update on the investigation.

Commenting on the country’s upcoming leadership handover, Mr Lee said: “I personally look at this transition as something that is good for Singapore. It is important for there to be leadership renewal, but (I’m) assured and confident that it will be a continuum rather than a disruption and reformation.”

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong is expected to take over the reins from Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong by the People’s Action Party’s 70th birthday in November. He will lead the ruling party in the next general election, which has to be held by November 2025.

Mr Lee, who is part of the PAP’s fourth-generation leadership team, said he is working closely with his fellow MPs to support and carry out the Government’s policy priorities that stem from the Forward Singapore engagement exercise, like helping senior citizens to age well.

He cited how some grassroots volunteers and leaders have partnered social service agencies to run senior activity centres and active ageing centres.

They have also been working to put in place senior citizen corners, and upgrade infrastructure such as ramps across West Coast and other estates in Singapore.

While the composition of Cabinet in future will be up to the next prime minister, Mr Lee said he has no doubt the younger ministers will continue to benefit from the wisdom and experience of the older ministers, who have the wherewithal to make tough decisions and convince Singaporeans why such actions need to be taken.

His wish is that Singaporeans will support the leadership transition, which will give the 4G team “the mandate to carry us into the future, particularly at a very challenging time for the world and for Singapore”.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.