Couple gets harassed after confronting elderly uncle watching porn on bus; police called

While onboard a public bus, a couple spotted a fellow commuter watching pornography.

Offended by his daring act, they confronted the elderly man but ended up being harassed by him, reported Shin Min Daily News.

The couple then informed the bus driver who immediately stopped the vehicle to make a police report.

This incident occurred at a bus stop located along Geylang Road last Saturday (Sept 2).

An employee of a nearby mobile phone store, surnamed Toh, told the Chinese evening daily that he was working when he noticed a double-decker bus idling at the bus stop.

And shortly after, the police arrived. The bus driver was later seen standing outside the bus and making a call.

Other passengers had to leave the bus

Toh recalled that there was a police officer questioning the elderly man who was still sitting in the bus, while the couple stood outside the bus to speak with another officer, reported Shin Min.

Toh added that the bus driver approached his shop to borrow an ejector tool, likely to retrieve the memory card from the elderly man's phone for the police's investigation.

"The bus had stopped for more than three hours, and was still there after my store closed," Toh elaborated.

The rest of the passengers, he said, had to alight as the police were investigating the situation on the bus. They reportedly took another bus or taxi to their destinations.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police confirmed that they received a call for assistance along Geylang Road at around 10.30pm on Saturday.

A 65-year-old man was arrested for public nuisance, and police investigations are ongoing.

