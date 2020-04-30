Covid-19: 528 new cases reported today, including 6 Singaporeans and Permanent Residents

The Ministry of Health has reported 528 new coronavirus cases in Singapore today (April 30).

Out of these, six are Singaporeans and Permanent Residents. The vast majority of the remaining cases are made up of Work Permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories

This would be a 162 decrease from yesterday’s 690 additional coronavirus cases.

More details will be furnished later this evening.

This brings the total number of cases to 16,169, with 1,188 patients discharged and 14 deaths.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here

ilyas@asiaone.com