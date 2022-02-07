Covid-19 patient, 51, tests positive just before CNY reunion dinner

SINGAPORE - Mr Roy Wong, 51, has never missed a Chinese New Year reunion dinner and was looking forward to another sumptuous feast at his parents’ place on Jan 31.

Though he felt well, he decided to take an antigen rapid test (ART) for Covid-19 before leaving home as his father’s health was not in the best state. To Mr Wong’s surprise, he tested positive in the two tests that he took.

To play it safe, he cancelled the reunion dinner, which involved his family of five.

“In my 51 years, this is my first time not having a reunion dinner with my family, so it’s a bit sad,” said the head of strategic projects at a payment company.

Mr Wong, who is married with three children, proceeded to quarantine himself at home, taking advice from the Ministry of Health’s Covid-19 website.

A day after Mr Wong tested positive, his younger son, 13, had a bad cough and developed a runny nose. Thankfully, his son’s ART result came back negative.

However, as the teen’s condition did not improve after a day, Mr Wong visited a clinic with his son to have both of them professionally tested.

The results were similar to their ARTs, though Mr Wong’s 72-hour isolation duration was renewed.

“I felt that it was uncalled for and was really upset,” he said of the renewal.

Mr Wong feels that getting the disease has made him less fearful of it. “I do not feel weak or sick at all. I am still working, even though I have a five-day MC (medical certificate),” he said.

Mr Wong feels that there should be changes to the current protocols. For example, he suggested that a person should be tested at a clinic, even if he or she feels well.

“I understand that the Government does not want to jam up clinics. But we should get tests certified so that our family members can receive notifications that they are close contacts,” he said.



