Cracked walls, leaky ceiling: Geylang terrace house owner says condo construction damaged his home

One man found his terrace house sandwiched by two blocks of a condominium project in Geylang. Now, another homeowner has shared how the same construction works have given him problems.

The homeowner, surnamed Wu, told 8world last Sunday (April 2) that the condo's on-going construction has damaged his home's exterior.

Wu, a retiree in his 60s, said that the two-and-a-half-year-long construction works have caused cracks on his house's walls as well as the floor of his garden.

Several doors in his home have also been damaged and there are also issues with his water pipes. The inside of his house is also filled with dust, he said.

"I didn't want to sell my house, but I allowed the developers to use the area to carry out the construction. Please don't ruin my home. If they damage it, they should help repair it," Wu lamented to the Chinese news outlet.

"I've spoken to the developers 10 times about the dust problem alone."

But his troubles don't end there.

The paint on Wu's ceiling is also peeling and it leaks whenever it rains, he said. As a temporary solution, he has been placing buckets around his house to catch the rainwater so as to prevent his furniture from being damaged.

Aside from the alleged damages to his home, Wu complained that he had to move his belongings around to accommodate the ongoing construction works.

"My whole house has become a 'rubbish dump'," he grumbled.

Despite all these problems, he insists on keeping the house where he has lived for the past 50 years.

"There's a market nearby, and public transport is very accessible. I can take care of my own garden, and even exercise here. I can't find another place like this. If I'm not in need of money, what's the point of selling the house?"

In a previous interview with Shin Min Daily News, Wu said the terrace house was purchased by his mother who has since died. He currently lives in the house with his sister.

Contractor intends to repair damages

Documents seen by 8world show that Wu had previously given consent to the construction company, HLBC Pte Ltd, to install scaffolding around his house.

They agreed to help repair his roof, but this will only happen after the construction of the condo has been completed.

The document also stated that they will help to do minor repairs in his garden and backyard during the construction period, and the homeowner has agreed that he will not ask for repairs within his house.

According to Wu, the construction company has helped to repair one of his broken doors. When he asked them when they would repair the others, the construction company said they would get to it eventually, but have yet to do so.

Wu has also filed a complaint with the Building and Construction Authority (BCA).

A spokesperson from the construction company told 8world that they have been keeping in contact with Wu, and will work with him to resolve the issues affecting his home.

BCA confirmed that they have received feedback from Wu. They inspected the house and said there were no structural damages.

Both parties are currently working out a solution, BCA said.

