'Crazy profiteering': Restaurant patron upset over 10% festive surcharge days before CNY

A disgruntled customer has accused a restaurant of "crazy profiteering", after she was slapped with a 10 per cent Chinese New Year surcharge, despite the fact that it's still a couple of days away from the festive holiday.

In a post to the Complaint Singapore page on Wednesday (Feb 7), Facebook user Familia Cils wrote of her experience at White Express Sembawang White Beehoon located in Tampines Mall: "Aware that F&B outlets will charge extra during CNY but Chinese New Year has not started! They have already started extra surcharge at $3. It is crazy profiteering!"

Speaking to 8world about the incident, the user, identified as Rosanna, 57, stated that she had gone to the restaurant on Tuesday afternoon to place her takeaway order.

She claimed that the staff did not inform her about the surcharge, which later appeared on her receipt.

"I saw it on the receipt only after I ordered," said Rosanna, stating that she was aware many restaurants would have a festive surcharge over the Chinese New Year period.

"What shocked me was that the restaurant has started charging even before the New Year," she said.

Based on the receipt posted online, her bill for three dishes came up to $25.90, with the 10 per cent "festive surcharge" amounting to $3. Her final bill including a 9 per cent goods and services tax came up to $30.90.

As she'd already paid, Rosanna shared that she decided not to pursue the matter with the cashier. "There was also a lot of people and I just wanted to get home quickly."

'Blatant profiteering'

In response to queries by AsiaOne, Rosanna reiterated: "The surcharge imposed before CNY is blatant profiteering by the owners."

She noted in her post as well as in her interview with 8world that she "won't be getting takeaways anymore and will be cooking at home from today onwards".

In comments to Rosanna's post, which has gotten over 60 comments, many netizens agreed with Rosanna that the fee was premature, with one stating that the situation was "getting ridiculous".

"Profiteering without valid reason... CNY period... not even CNY," added the commenter.

Another user stated that he was "perfectly okay" with the festive surcharge, but felt "it should not start now because we are still four days away from CNY".

He indicated that Rosanna should have rejected the surcharge "if there is no prominent notice of this charge".

Extra costs incurred

According to 8world, a spokesperson for the restaurant chain explained that the surcharge was due to extra costs incurred during this period.

The spokesperson stated that part-time manpower costs as well as the cost of raw ingredients had increased significantly in the lead up to Chinese New year, with average increases of 50 per cent and 15 per cent respectively.

To mitigate the rising costs, the restaurant decided to charge a 10 per cent fee at two of its branches which do not carry a service charge.

"We understand the concerns of customers, especially our regular customers, and would like to assure them that this was not a decision that was taken lightly," said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson added that the festive surcharge will be implemented from Feb 6 to 19.

Stating that the company values customers' feedback, the spokesperson indicated that any further feedback on improvements and enquiries are welcome.

